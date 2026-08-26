Former Oyo SSG, Olajide Dead

A former Secretary to the Oyo State Government, Alhaji Abdul Waheed Akintola Olajide, has died.

Naija News understands that Olajide served in the administration of the late former Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, where he was recognised for his contributions to public service.

His death was announced by his family in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday.

The family expressed gratitude to Almighty Allah for the life of the former government official and called on relatives, friends and well-wishers to pray for them during the period of mourning.

The statement read, “It is with gratitude to Almighty Allah for a life well lived, and with submission to His will, that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother, and cousin, Alhaji Abdul Waheed Akintola Olajide, who returned to his Creator today, August 25, 2026.”

The family described his death as a return to his Creator and appealed for prayers for strength and patience as they come to terms with the loss.

According to the family, the Janazah prayer for the deceased was scheduled to take place at 11 am on Wednesday.

Naija News reports that the prayer was to be held at the MAN Centre in Oke Ado, Ibadan.