Details Of NFF’s Fact-Finding Committee Report Emerge

Details of the Nigeria Football Federation’s (NFF) fact-finding committee report have emerged following the submission of the panel’s findings on the country’s poor performances at recent major international tournaments.

The six-man committee examined the Super Falcons’ failure to defend their Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title in Morocco and their inability to qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

The four-page report, which has since circulated on social media platforms, was submitted by the committee chaired by Ambassador Fanny Amun, a former coach of the Golden Eaglets and Flying Eagles. Other members were Dr Alex Mana, former Super Falcons captain Desire Oparanozie, Ladan Bosso and Mutiu Adepoju, while Nasiru Jibril served as secretary.

Naija News reports that the NFF set up the panel after the Super Falcons’ disappointing campaign in Morocco, tasking it with uncovering the root causes of Nigeria’s recent struggles in international football, with particular focus on the women’s national team.

The committee stated that it examined governance, finance, technical development, grassroots football, and league management to identify the reasons behind the Falcons’ failure and recommend reforms.

On the Super Falcons, the panel investigated claims surrounding player influence, communication and team dynamics but found no evidence that any player influenced team selection. It also reviewed the role of the team analyst and the hierarchy within the technical crew.

The committee examined the injury case involving Ashleigh Plumptre and found that the defender had undergone surgery and was not fit to play. Team doctors in Nigeria and at her foreign club confirmed the finding.

The report also raised concerns over unrestricted access to the Super Falcons’ camp. The committee said it did not agree with the way some officials entered the camp at will and called for clearer rules on camp operations and team management.

It recommended a deliberate and structured approach to player development, welfare and national team management.

The panel also urged the NFF to develop separate plans for men’s and women’s football and improve the training and retraining of administrative and technical staff.

The committee recommended the use of better data technology and information verification to tackle age discrepancies and other documentation problems.

On the domestic game, the panel called for better structure and funding across the Nigeria Premier Football League, Nigeria National League, Nigeria Nationwide League and Nigeria Women’s Football League.

It also urged the NFF to improve coaching education and certification while describing the Super Six tournament as crucial to national team development and scouting.

The report called for earlier and better coordinated preparations for national teams, with player selection and talent identification carried out through a clearer process. It also recommended stricter regulations, improved oversight and player selection based on current fitness and performance levels.

The committee said remuneration and rewards for national teams should become standardised, while compensation and payment structures should be properly organised and distributed equitably.

It also warned about the negative impact of social media and external influences on team cohesion, urging football authorities to monitor such issues closely.

The panel revisited the incident involving missing money during the Super Falcons’ stay in Morocco and said such matters should be handled at the highest level of leadership.

Among the wider governance concerns contained in the report were allegations that some NFF board members influenced player invitations and that coaches and officials invited players to national team camps for financial gain.

The report also mentioned claims that board members and NFF management staff received payments while players and some officials in the same delegation did not receive theirs. It further referenced allegations that board members, management staff and coaches received incentives to compromise decisions relating to national team call-ups.

The committee noted allegations that some federation staff had remained in lucrative positions for too long, creating rivalry within the system.

The panel cited the alleged failure to amend the federation’s statutes to create what it described as a more workable model for Nigerian football. It recommended that Congress members should be knowledgeable, credible and experienced, with a maximum of two terms in office.

However, the committee stressed that the federation’s internal mechanisms must verify all the allegations before any conclusions or action could follow.

It urged the NFF to focus on practical and implementable reforms and show the political will needed to address the problems identified.

“Advice should and must be practical, implementable, and should be the ones that show political will,” the report stated.

Below is the full fact-finding committee report