Who Will Yinka And I Banter With Now? – Dele Odule Laments Over Ogogo’s Death

Veteran Nollywood actor, Dele Odule, has expressed grief over the void left by the demise of his colleague, Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo.

Naija News reports that Odule, writing on his official Instagram page on Wednesday, reflected on their long-standing bond, which began in their youth and blossomed into a brotherhood spanning nearly 40 years.

The movie star described Ogogo’s passing as a loss that no words can adequately convey.

Odule also extolled Ogogo’s immense contributions to Nigerian theatre and his proud heritage as an Ilaro, Ogun State indigene.

He emphasised that Ogogo’s passing left a space that cannot be filled, adding that the national mourning that followed the news of his death implies they did not just lose a colleague.

He wrote, “Taiwo, this is a loss that no words I put out can adequately describe.

“My dear friend and brother of nearly 40 years. Ours was one of those friendships that life just blesses one with. When we met as young men trying to navigate life, who between us would have thought we would form a bond that would last for decades and turn friends into brothers.

“I will miss you a lot, Taiwo. I will miss the happiness you always exude. Who will Yinka and I banter with now?

“You won’t be here to remind me that you are my big brother. You have left Yinka to continue that with me. We will both miss the brotherhood we shared for years.

“Your departure has left a space that cannot be filled. Even the whole world knows that we didn’t just lose our colleague. We lost a brother… Rest well, my brother. You will never be forgotten. May the Almighty Allah accept your good deeds and grant you Al-Jannah Firdaus.”