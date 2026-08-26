Arsenal, Man City Dominate 2025/2026 PFA Premier League Team Of The Year

Arsenal and Manchester City dominated the 2025/26 PFA Premier League Team of the Year, taking nine of the 11 places in the player-voted lineup announced at the Manchester Opera House on Tuesday, August 25.

Arsenal had five players in the XI, with David Raya named in goal and Gabriel Magalhães, William Saliba and Jurriën Timber making up three quarters of the defence. Declan Rice also earned a place after another influential campaign for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Manchester City matched their rivals’ dominance in the rest of the team, with Nico O’Reilly, Rayan Cherki, Erling Haaland and Antoine Semenyo selected by their fellow professionals. O’Reilly capped a remarkable night by also winning the PFA Men’s Young Player of the Year award.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes and Brentford striker Igor Thiago were the only players from outside Arsenal and City to break into the team. Fernandes also won the PFA Men’s Players’ Player of the Year award, while Thiago earned his place after an impressive goalscoring campaign.

The selection reflected the strength of Arsenal and Manchester City during the 2025/26 season, with both clubs supplying the overwhelming majority of a team voted for by Premier League players.

2025/2026 PFA Premier League Team of the Year

Goalkeeper: David Raya (Arsenal)

Defenders: Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal), Nico O’Reilly (Manchester City), William Saliba (Arsenal), Jurriën Timber (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Rayan Cherki (Manchester City)

Forwards: Erling Haaland (Manchester City), Antoine Semenyo (Manchester City), Igor Thiago (Brentford)