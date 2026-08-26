Amaechi Wouldn’t Have Been Governor Without My Democracy Struggle – Sowore

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has claimed that former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, would not have attained the positions of governor and minister without his contribution to the struggle for democracy in Nigeria.

Naija News reports that Sowore made the assertion on Tuesday during an interview on Arise Television’s Prime Time, while reflecting on his recent confrontation with Amaechi at the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) conference in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Amaechi, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) vice-presidential candidate, told Sowore to “close his mouth” during the event while politicians were speaking.

Reacting to the exchange, Sowore argued that his activism and participation in the pro-democracy movement helped create the political environment that enabled people such as Amaechi to hold public office.

He said, “If I did not fight for democracy, Rotimi Amaechi would never have been governor or minister.

“He benefited from my extraordinary struggle for democracy. After the NBA event, I asked him to apologise to me.”

The AAC candidate said his involvement in politics was driven by his long-standing commitment to democracy and good governance rather than personal ambitions.

Sowore said Nigerians involved in public affairs were motivated by different experiences, convictions and aspirations.

The presidential candidate added, “Well, everybody in this country came to do something. I’m talking about Nigerians that they believe in, and your experience is derived from what you believe in.

“What’s your passion? What’s your goal in life? Mine was to bring about good governance and to establish democracy.”