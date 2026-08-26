2027: We Are Competing With Thieves – Atiku (Video)

Former Vice President of Nigeria and 2027 presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has lamented that he is “competing with thieves”.

Naija News reports that Atiku, who spoke in a video released via his 𝕏 account, said those he referred to as thieves have stolen the election, the economy, and everything.

“We are competing with thieves. They stole the election. Now they have stolen the economy. They have stolen everything,” he said while addressing some of his supporters at his residence.

The former Vice President also clarified that he would restore fuel subsidy if elected president in 2027.

He added that the claim by his media aide, Paul Ibe, suggesting that he would restore fuel subsidy and later remove it, is not the same as his plans, adding that Ibe’s words were not authorised by him.

Atiku lamented that many citizens have been thrown into poverty as a result of the fuel subsidy removal policy implemented by the Bola Tinubu administration.

The ADC presidential candidate insisted that Nigeria has enough resources to take care of its citizens.

“So many Nigerians have been calling me to say that one of my aides had contradicted me in my policy statement as far as subsidy is concerned.

“I want to repeat categorically that what I said I will return subsidy, I will. Nigeria is rich enough to look after the welfare of its citizens.

“Therefore, let it be clearly stated that he was not speaking on my own authority because the removal of subsidy has driven more Nigerians into poverty than at any other time.

“And the fundamental responsibility of the government is the welfare. Two, I will make sure we secure this country,” he said.