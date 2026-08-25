It Was Not Yahaya Who Retired Me From Politics – Goje Fires Back At Critics

Former Gombe State Governor and Senator representing Gombe Central, Mohammed Danjuma Goje, has dismissed claims that Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya pushed him out of politics.

He explained that he voluntarily stepped aside from the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that Goje stated this during an interview with BBC Hausa on Tuesday, following the controversy surrounding the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial primary, which resulted in him losing the party’s ticket.

The former governor said he had accepted the outcome as the will of Allah and would continue to support the APC despite not securing its ticket.

“I have reached a stage in my political career where I believe I should step aside and allow younger politicians to take over. I have already informed my supporters in Gombe that I will not contest the 2027 election following what happened,” Goje said.

He rejected suggestions that Governor Inuwa Yahaya had politically retired him.

“It was not Inuwa Yahaya who retired me from politics. It was Allah who decided that I would not continue with this matter,” Goje said.

He added that he could still return to the Senate if he decided to contest under another political party and secured its ticket.

Goje also said he did not consider his failure to secure the APC ticket as a betrayal.

“As a Muslim, I know that everything comes from Allah. It is not about betrayal. In politics, I can only show gratitude,” he said.

The former governor disclosed that he had decided as far back as 2019 not to seek another term in the Senate but was persuaded by his supporters and constituents to contest again.

“This time too, the decision was made quickly. I did not intend to contest, but I was persuaded. Since Allah has decided that I will not contest, there is no cause for concern,” he said.

According to him, his long experience in politics had also changed the nature of his political contests.