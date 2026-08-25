‘I Have Seen Blood’ – VeryDarkMan Replies Critics Over Invitation To NBA Conference

Social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, has hit back at those questioning his invitation to speak at the ongoing Nigerian Bar Association Annual General Conference.

Naija News reports that VeryDarkMan, who spoke as a panellist at the 2026 NBA conference in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, said insecurity had become a reality that even members of the legal profession could no longer ignore.

Referring to the abduction of judges, the activist told lawyers at the conference, “This is not a topic of ‘may I, my lord’ because your lords are being kidnapped.”

He was speaking on Tuesday during a session focused on insecurity and the experiences of victims of violence.

The NBA conference, which began on August 21 and is scheduled to end on August 28, has brought together lawyers and other prominent Nigerians to discuss issues affecting the country’s legal system and society.

VeryDarkMan said his invitation to the conference was not about teaching lawyers the law but about allowing him to share his personal experiences of insecurity and violence.

“There has been a lot of debate about why I was invited to this NBA conference. I’m not here to teach you people law; I’m here to share experience,” he said.

He noted that some of those criticising his participation might have misunderstood the focus of the session, which he described as “Unknown Known Gunmen.”

According to him, insecurity cannot be discussed only from the perspective of courtroom procedures when lawyers, judges and other professionals are also becoming victims.

The activist cited the reported abduction of a judge travelling from Sokoto, who he said was kidnapped in Kebbi on July 26 and spent about a week in captivity before regaining his freedom.

He argued that the incident demonstrated the extent to which insecurity had penetrated the legal profession.

VeryDarkMan also took a swipe at the media over what he described as inadequate coverage of violent attacks and their aftermath.

“When the killings happened, our media are now lazy and they do not really cover these killings and the results of these unknown gunmen,” he said.

The social media commentator said his position on insecurity was influenced by what he described as firsthand experiences at several scenes of violence.

“I was the first respondent at Yelwata. I was also the first respondent when some women were killed some time ago,” he said.

He recalled witnessing the aftermath of several attacks and explosions, including what he described as a Sallah Day bombing in Borno, as well as incidents involving the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital and a post office.

“I have seen blood and seen people burnt alive,” VDM said.

Speaking about the Yelwata violence, the activist claimed that the attack was carried out as retaliation following the killing of a Fulani boy.

“In Yelwata, it was Fulani that attacked. It was a retaliation because a Fulani boy was killed and these guys came back to attack,” he said.