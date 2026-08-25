Transfer Updates: Gakpo, Nico Gonzalez, Lewis-Skelly, Jackson, Álvarez, Others

Manchester City have joined Tottenham in the transfer race for Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo. Soccer News NL reports the Premier League champions have entered the battle for the 27-year-old Netherlands international, while Spurs continue to work on a potential deal.

Newcastle United are closing in on Manchester City midfielder Nico Gonzalez. Fabrizio Romano reports the Magpies have reached a verbal agreement worth £47m, plus £3m in add-ons, for the 24-year-old Spain international.

Manchester United remain confident of persuading Arsenal to sell Myles Lewis-Skelly.

The Sun claims the Red Devils believe a deal can be struck, although the Gunners’ asking price of more than £50m remains a major obstacle. Chelsea have also been linked with the versatile 19-year-old, who can operate at left-back and in midfield.

Newcastle are also pursuing attacking reinforcements. L’Equipe reports the Magpies have submitted a €40m bid, excluding bonuses, for Lille forward Matias Fernandez-Pardo.

Chelsea have suffered repeated setbacks in their pursuit of Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott. The i reports the Blues have seen three transfer bids rejected for the 23-year-old England international.

Hull City are preparing a major move for Union Berlin forward Ilyas Ansah. Sky Deutschland reports Hull have submitted a €21m transfer offer for the Germany Under-21 international, with talks over a long-term contract already at an advanced stage.

AC Milan are considering a late move for Manchester United defender Noussair Mazraoui. CaughtOffside reports the Serie A giants are assessing the 28-year-old Morocco international as they look to strengthen before the transfer deadline.

Meanwhile, Monza are ready to offer Dele Alli a return to Italian football. Fichajes claims the former Tottenham and England midfielder will be handed a one-year contract after being without a club since leaving Como in September 2025.

Atletico Madrid have joined the race for Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson. Teamtalk reports the Spanish club have already had a loan proposal rejected but remain determined to continue their pursuit amid competition from Aston Villa. Atletico could see Jackson as a replacement if Julián Álvarez leaves, with Arsenal also considering a move for the Argentina international.

Arsenal are ready to make an approach for Álvarez in the final week of the transfer window, according to ESPN. However, the former Manchester City striker is believed to favour a move to Barcelona rather than a return to the Premier League.

Bournemouth forward Junior Kroupi is attracting growing transfer interest from Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal. Reports have it that all three clubs have made enquiries about the 20-year-old, but the Cherries remain determined to keep their key players despite his current foot injury.

Chelsea are also keeping an eye on Atalanta defender Honest Ahanor. Fabrizio Romano reports the 18-year-old is viewed as a player for the future, although Atalanta have already rejected several approaches for the Italian youngster.

Aston Villa could be set for a major move in the transfer market. Football Insider claims Unai Emery’s side are lining up an approach for AC Milan winger Rafael Leão, with the Portugal international reportedly pushing for a move away from the San Siro.

Manchester United are also monitoring Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde. ESPN reports United have made the Catalan club aware of their interest as they continue their search for a new left-back, although sources are playing down the likelihood of a deal.

Manchester City have completed their pursuit of Palmeiras winger Allan Elias. ESPN reports the 22-year-old will join the Etihad Stadium in a deal worth an initial €37.5m, with a further €2.5m available in add-ons.

Elsewhere, Christopher Nkunku is close to returning to RB Leipzig on loan from AC Milan. ESPN reports the 28-year-old France international has been deemed surplus to requirements by new Milan manager Ruben Amorim.