Tinubu Reviews APC Campaign Council Over ‘Corrupt’ Names, Sources Reveal Those Who Won’t Be Affected

Sources in the presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have disclosed that President Bola Tinubu decided to review the composition of the APC 2027 Presidential Campaign Council because of anomalies that could send the wrong signals.

Naija News reports that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is to chair the council, with Vice President Kashim Shettima and APC National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, serving as Vice Chairmen I and II respectively, while former governor of Zamfara State, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, is to serve as Director-General and Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, will serve as Secretary of the council.

However, some political stakeholders have condemned the list, arguing that it is filled with people of questionable character.

Sources told Daily Trust that issues raised about the council’s composition include the inclusion of those many feel shouldn’t be there because of corruption charges against them, the exclusion of those who should have been included because of their experience, and the omission of names due to human error.

Sources also confirmed that the date for the inauguration of the council has not been announced because the list of members needs to be fine-tuned.

However, indications suggest the review will not affect the DG and secretary of the council.

A highly reliable source in the presidency also told the aforementioned publication that the leadership of the council would remain intact, while it is only the composition of the membership that would be adjusted to remove some names and bring in some others.

“Everything is being done in the Villa, but we are aware that the list is being reviewed due to the concerns raised about the inclusion of names of some people who are not supposed to be there and the exclusion of those that would add value to the campaign.

“But that should be expected in politics as lots of interests are involved,” he stated.

It was gathered that the list suffered from major defects: the inclusion of names of those with alleged corruption cases; those who ordinarily should have been included due to their experience but were left out; and those omitted through mere oversight.

A source who served in the last campaign council said such reviews are not new. He said that for the 2023 elections, the first list of members sent was recalled and fine-tuned after similar observations before inauguration.