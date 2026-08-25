‘Tinubu Has Outperformed Any Democratically Elected President’ – APC Chieftain, Morka

The national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Felix Morka, has claimed that President Bola Tinubu has outperformed any democratically elected president in Nigeria.

Naija News reports that Morka, speaking in an interview with Channels Television on Monday, said Tinubu has transformed the country to the point where his critics now commend his administration.

According to the APC spokesperson, the country’s economy had been in complete mess as a result of successive administrations’ activities.

Asked about the indicators supporting his claim about Tinubu’s performance compared to previous Nigerian presidents, Morka said the indicators speak for themselves.

He said, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has outperformed any president in his first term. He has outperformed any democratically elected president in this country in their terms.

“The indicators are res ipsa loquitur as we say in law; they speak for themselves. This president inherited an economy that was completely in a mess.

“Buhari was a stopgap president that really came to keep the country from tipping over the precipice from 16 years of horrific maladministration of the PDP government.

“President Buhari served his term, did his job to hold the country still for President Tinubu to enter.”

Felix Morka added that Nigeria had “come out of the woods” on a macroeconomic level owing to the policies of Tinubu’s administration.