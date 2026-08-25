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This Country Go Change – B-Red Speaks On Adeleke’s Presidential Ambition

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke
Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke

Key Takeaways

  • Nigerian singer, Adebayo Adeleke, also known as B-Red, said Nigeria would improve if his father, Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, becomes President.
  • B-Red spoke on the Echoroom podcast after he was asked about the possibility of his father seeking the presidency in the future.
  • B-Red said he would rather his father avoided the race because of the pressure, but insisted Adeleke would focus on helping people, not stealing money.

Nigerian singer Adebayo Adeleke, popularly known as B-Red, has said Nigeria could see major improvements if his father, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, eventually becomes President of the country.

Naija News reports that B-Red made the comment during an interview on the Echoroom podcast.

During the interview, B-Red was asked about the possibility of his father seeking the presidency in the future.

The singer said he would rather his father stayed away from the race because of the pressure that comes with holding such a high office.

However, B-Red also described his father as a caring person who, in his view, would focus on improving the lives of Nigerians if he eventually became President.

The singer said his father would approach the presidency with the intention of helping people and addressing their needs rather than using the position to make money.

He said: “People are talking about it, but I don’t want him to be. I don’t want no stress on me, your daddy, I beg. Your father is the president; he did not do this. But I know my dad, he has such a good heart, but if he does become the president, this country go change oh.

“It will choke in every aspect. Because he’s not, he’s going to do everything that people want him to do. You know, I’ve been rich for a long time, so we’re not coming here to steal money, bro. I’m coming here to help people, you understand?”

Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via [email protected]

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