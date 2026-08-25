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Habila: ‘She Was Buried Without Autopsy’ – Source

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By Enioluwa Adeniyi
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Mary Habila Burial Site (Photo Credit: Sahara Reporters)
Mary Habila Burial Site (Photo Credit: Sahara Reporters)

Key Takeaways

  • Sources told SaharaReporters that 26-year-old Mary Habila was buried in Nok, Kaduna State, without any autopsy, months after her death in Ebonyi.
  • Mary Habila died at the Ebonyi State residence of Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, and was buried on Friday, August 21, nearly two months later.
  • SOKAPU, which filed a ₦20 billion fundamental rights suit for an independent probe and forensic exam, said police never confirmed to it whether any autopsy happened.

The remains of 26-year-old Mary Habila have reportedly been buried in Kaduna State without an autopsy, months after her death at the Ebonyi State residence of the Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi.

Sources familiar with the matter told SaharaReporters that no post-mortem examination was conducted before Habila was laid to rest, despite the prolonged controversy surrounding efforts to establish the circumstances and cause of her death.

Naija News had earlier reported that Habila was buried on Friday, August 21, in Nok, Kaduna State, almost two months after she died.

A source familiar with the case said, “I heard she (Mary Habila) was buried without autopsy.”

Another source was more emphatic, stating, “She was buried without any autopsy conducted on her to determine the exact cause of her death.”

The Southern Kaduna Peoples United Associations (SOKAPU) had previously instituted a ₦20 billion fundamental rights enforcement suit, seeking an independent investigation and forensic examination into the matter.

However, the organisation said it was not informed whether an autopsy was eventually carried out.

The President of SOKAPU, Samuel Tabara Kato, told SaharaReporters on Monday that the union had no confirmation that a post-mortem examination was conducted.

Kato said, “I’m not sure whether an autopsy was done or not. It wasn’t communicated to us. I don’t know whether police authorities at headquarters ensured the autopsy was done, but it was never communicated to the union.”

Author:

Enioluwa Adeniyi
Enioluwa Adeniyi

Assistant Editor @Naija News, Industrial psychologist, Vocalist, Music Director, Musician. Email: [email protected]

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