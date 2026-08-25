Police Uncover Baby Factory In Ogun

Two pregnant women and four children have been rescued after operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, Ogun State command, raided a suspected baby factory in Mowe, Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of the state.

The operation also led to the arrest of six persons, while the police said efforts were ongoing to trace a newborn baby whose whereabouts became unknown after the mother gave birth at a hospital in the area, Naija News understands.

The police said the raid followed intelligence gathered over the activities of a suspected human trafficking and illegal adoption syndicate operating in Abaren Village, Mowe.

According to the command, its operatives moved in at about 8am on Monday, August 24, following the information received on the suspected activities at a building on Toluwalase Street, Abaren Village, through Gbarinmole.

The four children rescued during the operation were two boys and two girls, while the two women were said to be heavily pregnant.

The development was disclosed in a statement issued in Abeokuta by the Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, Oluborode Opeyemi.

The success was recorded after police operatives reportedly traced information about another victim to a hospital within the Mowe axis.

The woman was said to have given birth to a baby boy on August 20, but, according to the police, the newborn could not be accounted for while the mother was still receiving treatment.

The attending nurse was subsequently arrested as detectives continued efforts to establish what happened to the baby and where the child was taken.

The police said initial findings suggested that trafficking and illegal adoption had been going on at the suspected facility for some time.

The command said the six suspects would face further questioning as the investigation progresses.

The case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Eleweran, Abeokuta, where detectives are expected to establish the extent of the alleged operation, find the missing newborn, and determine the roles played by those arrested.

The police also said members of the public would be updated as significant developments emerge from the investigation.

Reacting to the development, the Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Bode Ojajuni, said the command would not relent in its efforts to tackle human trafficking, child trading, and other serious crimes in the state.

He appealed to residents to remain alert and pass useful information to the police whenever they notice suspicious activities.

Ojajuni assured residents that the command would continue to rely on intelligence gathering and prompt intervention to protect lives, particularly vulnerable women and children.