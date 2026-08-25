Osun: Five Feared Dead As Political Thugs Clash

At least five people are feared dead following a violent confrontation at Naira and Kobo Garage in Ikire, Irewole Local Government Area of Osun State.

Naija News reports that the victims reportedly include three commercial bus drivers and two passersby.

The clash reportedly broke out on Monday amid a dispute over control of the motor park, with suspected political thugs said to have taken part in the confrontation.

A witness who spoke with SaharaReporters after escaping the scene attributed the violence to an alleged struggle by rival political groups to take control of motor parks across the state following the recent governorship election.

The source said the crisis began shortly after the Independent National Electoral Commission announced the election result.

The witness said, “The issue started immediately after INEC declared the results of the Osun State governorship election, which produced Accord as the winner.

“Before the election, you know that thugs loyal to the APC had taken over many motor parks in Osun State, including major towns such as Ikire, Ile-Ife and Osogbo.”

According to the witness, suspected Accord supporters subsequently moved into some of the parks after the election, believing that the outcome had changed the political balance in the state.

He alleged, “After the election results, the Accord thugs took over the parks, believing that they now had the backing of the state government. That happened last week.”

The witness claimed Monday’s violence was part of a wider attempt by rival groups to regain control of motor parks in different parts of Osun.

The source alleged, “So this morning, the APC thugs restrategised and launched attacks at different parks in major towns across the state.

“Both the issue of motor park leadership and the local government issues caused this morning’s attacks and killings. It happened around the same time across the state, including Ikire, Iwo and Osogbo.”

Describing the incident in Ikire, the witness said he narrowly escaped after the confrontation erupted.

He said, “The one here in Ikire was brutal. I was around the scene when the attack started, and God saved me.

“We cannot really say whether it was APC or Accord thugs that caused the killings, but what was certain was that they were political thugs.”

There were also allegations that the Divisional Police Officer in Ikire, identified as Olatona Bamidele, visited the garage during the confrontation.

According to reports, the DPO allegedly went there to clear the road and create access for suspected APC thugs said to be led by an individual identified as Ojuyobo.

A video from the scene reportedly showed at least two bodies lying on the ground following the confrontation.

One of the victims appeared to have sustained a gunshot injury to the head, while another body was seen lying motionless nearby.