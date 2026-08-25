Ondo Assembly Crisis: APC Moves To Halt Speaker’s Impeachment

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has intervened in the impeachment of the Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Olamide Oladiji.

Naija News reports that some lawmakers accused Oladiji of financial misconduct and abuse of office, particularly over an alleged ₦44 million transaction linked to the reordering of the 2026 budget of the Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC).

However, the Speaker has consistently denied the allegations, describing the impeachment move as politically motivated.

APC leaders and lawmakers involved in the dispute met on Friday to resolve the crisis in the state legislature.

The party leaders reportedly appealed to all parties to embrace peace and maintain the status quo while consultations continue.

A source told Daily Trust that lawmakers pushing for the impeachment were advised not to take any further action pending the outcome of the party’s mediation efforts.

“The meeting was basically to appeal to both sides to calm down. The party does not want the matter to escalate beyond what it is at the moment. The position for now is that the status quo should remain while the leadership continues with consultations,” the source said.

The source, however, clarified that the intervention did not amount to withdrawing the allegations against the Speaker.

“The lawmakers were asked to sheath their swords for now. Nobody was told that the issues they raised had been swept under the carpet. The party simply wants everybody to allow the mediation process to continue.

“The impeachment matter has not been withdrawn. What happened is that there is now a window for political intervention. The party wants to see whether the issues can be resolved without allowing the House to go into another round of confrontation,” the source added.