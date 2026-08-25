National Security Threat: DSS, NIA Launch Probe Into NFF Officials

Some top officials of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have come under investigation by the Department of State Services, (DSS) and the Nigerian Intelligence Agency (NIA).

It was gathered that the security agencies are investigating the officials for allegedly working with some foreign interests to undermine national security.

According to Vanguard, a security source disclosed that the DSS and the NIA intercepted highly disturbing communication between the said NFF officials and some foreign nationals capable of causing security problems for Nigeria.

The source added that investigation into activities of the NFF goes beyond the 17 billion naira intervention fund released for salaries and bonuses of players.

According to the source, issues of financial impropriety are handled by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“It is true that President Bola Tinubu in 2024 approved N17 billion as a special intervention fund to help NFF clear outstanding payments owed to Nigeria’s national teams. However, that falls within the purview of the EFCC, not the DSS and NIA.

“The mandate of the DSS is on dealing with domestic threats to national security. The NIA deals with external threats. So, when you hear that the DSS and NIA are jointly investigating a matter, it has got to be very serious, especially when the persons involved are saddled with the responsibility of managing an important body like the NFF,” the source stated.

“That at least half of NFF executive have or are contemplating resignation, may not be unconnected with the fear of DSS and NIA probe, fuelling fears on the possibility of holding the NFF board election scheduled for September 27 in Lafia, Nasarawa State,” the source added.

The NFF is currently being investigated over the Federal Government’s ₦17 billion intervention fund released to the body to pay players’ wages and bonuses.

The investigation is being carried out by the EFCC and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offenses Commission (ICPC).

The investigation started after the NFF reportedly declined a request for access to documents detailing the management and expenditure of the funds, saying it had handed the records over to the two anti-corruption agencies.

Amid the development, among others, a directive was reportedly issued by the National Sports Commission (NSC), asking the NFF’s executive committee to step down.

The action, according to the report, is in response to significant concerns expressed by Nigerians regarding the management of football in the nation.

The NFF comes under criticism after the Super Eagles failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, and their female counterparts, the Super Falcons, also failed to qualify for the 2027 Women’s World Cup.

This marks the first time in history that the men’s and women’s teams will experience such a setback simultaneously.