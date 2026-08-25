Man United Sign Carlos Baleba In £70m Deal From Brighton

Manchester United have completed the £70 million signing of Cameroon midfielder Carlos Baleba from Brighton as manager Michael Carrick continues his midfield rebuild.

United will pay an initial £65 million for the 22-year-old, with a further £5 million in add-ons and a sell-on clause included in the agreement. Carlos Baleba has signed a five-year contract at Old Trafford, with the option of a further year.

“It is an incredible feeling to join the club of my dreams,” Baleba said.

“Playing at Old Trafford is always special, but the opportunity to do so as a Manchester United player will be a real honour.

“I cannot wait to work with Michael Carrick. His experience and knowledge of the game make him the perfect coach to help me to reach the highest level.

“The ambition of everyone at the club is extremely clear, the future is hugely exciting, and I am determined to play my part in delivering the success that we are capable of together.”

United returned for Baleba after failing to sign him close to last summer’s transfer deadline, when Brighton’s valuation exceeded £100m.

The deal follows United’s shock 2-0 defeat at Hull City in their Premier League opener on Saturday. New midfield signings Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans both made their debuts, but the performance showed United’s need for more power and physical presence in the middle of the pitch.

Baleba, who joined Brighton from Lille in 2023, made 112 appearances for the Seagulls and scored four goals. He played 31 Premier League games last season as Brighton finished eighth and secured a place in the Conference League.

The midfielder is currently recovering from an ankle injury suffered during Brighton’s pre-season training camp in Austria, which could delay his debut as he works to regain match fitness.

His arrival takes United’s summer spending to £153 million as the club prepare for a return to the Champions League for the first time since the 2023-2024 campaign.

United believe Baleba can provide the qualities they still lacked despite signing Santos and Tielemans. He offers pace, strength and mobility, and his ability to win the ball and carry it forward could give Carrick greater balance in midfield.

He could partner Tielemans, who brings greater passing range, or work alongside Kobbie Mainoo in a more balanced midfield. He could also form a powerful partnership with Santos.