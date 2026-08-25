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It Wasn’t Easy – Johnny Drille Reveals How He Met His Wife At Mavin

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Johnny Drille
Johnny Drille

Nigerian singer Johnny Drille has revealed that his marriage to Rima Tahini began during his time with Mavin Records, where the music executive worked at the record label.

Naija News reports that Drille explained that his connection with Tahini started in 2018 while he was signed to Mavin.

In an interview with Music Moments, he also credited the label and its founder, Don Jazzy, with creating the environment where he eventually met the woman who became his wife.

The singer said their relationship began around November or December 2018, but the couple decided to keep it away from the public.

They managed to maintain their privacy for about five years before their relationship became known to fans.

By the time their relationship was publicly confirmed in July 2023, Drille and Tahini had already been married for more than a year.

He said: “I met my wife at Mavins. I think about it now and how much work we had to put into keeping it under wraps for so long. We started dating in November/December 2018, and the rest of the world got to know in July 2023. And that’s probably five years after, and by then, we had already gotten married. It wasn’t easy keeping it under wraps, but I am grateful.”

Tahini previously served as the Director of A&R at Mavin Records.

The couple later announced the arrival of their first child, Amaris Esohe Ighodaro.

Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via [email protected]

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