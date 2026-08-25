FG Makes New Appointment

The Federal Government has appointed a Professor at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Emmanuel Olukemi Rotimi, as a member of the Policy Advisory Committee supporting the Presidential Working Group on the National Policing Bill.

Naija News reports that Rotimi was selected because of his academic work on the history and development of policing in Nigeria, especially his research into the country’s former decentralised police systems.

According to Nigerian Tribune, the proposed National Policing Bill is being prepared to create a legal framework for the operation of both Federal and State Police Services.

The Presidential Working Group is chaired by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The group has been given seven weeks to prepare a draft of the proposed legislation that can be implemented and submit it to the Federal Ministry of Justice.

The Policy Advisory Committee is headed by retired Justice Mohammed Abdullahi Liman.

Its duties include providing policy guidance, giving instructions for the drafting process and reviewing the contents of the proposed Bill before it is finalised.

Rotimi is a professor in the Department of History at Obafemi Awolowo University and has spent many years studying Nigeria’s policing system.

His academic work has focused on how policing developed under colonial and post-colonial administrations and the challenges faced by earlier local police institutions.

His master’s research examined the Native Administration Police Forces in Western Nigeria between 1905 and 1951.

He later conducted doctoral research on Native Administration Police Forces across Nigeria from 1900 to 1970.

He also authored The Police in a Federal State: The Nigerian Experience, published in 2001. The book examined the origin, organization, and development of Native Authority and Local Government police forces before those institutions were eventually abolished.