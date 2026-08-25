Eid-El-Maulud – Tinubu Tells Muslims To Learn From Prophet Muhammad

President Bola Tinubu has urged Muslims to imbibe the virtues and teachings of Prophet Muhammad.

The President said this in a statement on Tuesday in which he congratulated Muslims on this year’s Eid-el-Maulud celebration.

He urged them that beyond celebrating the birthday of the Holy Prophet, the faithful should use the occasion for introspection, prayer, and learning from the Prophet’s “exceptional virtues”.

“The Muslim faithful should make deliberate effort to adhere to the teachings of Prophet Muhammad. There are great lessons of devotion, perseverance, tolerance, humility and selflessness that we can all learn from the life of the Prophet,” he said in a statement by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, which was made available to Naija News.

The President urged religious leaders to use the period to pray for the country and to admonish their followers to translate the lessons from Prophet Muhammad’s life in their commitment to the country.

President Tinubu also urged those celebrating the Maulud festival to extend a hand of fellowship to the needy and vulnerable in the spirit of the season.

He called for prayers against the insecurity and other afflictions bedevilling some parts of the country.