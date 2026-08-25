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Eid-El-Maulud – Tinubu Tells Muslims To Learn From Prophet Muhammad

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By Oladipo Abiola
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President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu
President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu

Key Takeaways

  • President Bola Tinubu congratulated Muslims on Eid-el-Maulud and urged them to follow Prophet Muhammad’s teachings and use the celebration for introspection and prayer.
  • In a Tuesday statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu listed devotion, perseverance, tolerance, humility and selflessness as key lessons.
  • Tinubu asked religious leaders and Muslim faithful to pray for Nigeria, tackle insecurity, and support the needy and vulnerable by extending a hand of fellowship.

President Bola Tinubu has urged Muslims to imbibe the virtues and teachings of Prophet Muhammad.

The President said this in a statement on Tuesday in which he congratulated Muslims on this year’s Eid-el-Maulud celebration.

He urged them that beyond celebrating the birthday of the Holy Prophet, the faithful should use the occasion for introspection, prayer, and learning from the Prophet’s “exceptional virtues”.

“The Muslim faithful should make deliberate effort to adhere to the teachings of Prophet Muhammad. There are great lessons of devotion, perseverance, tolerance, humility and selflessness that we can all learn from the life of the Prophet,” he said in a statement by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, which was made available to Naija News.

The President urged religious leaders to use the period to pray for the country and to admonish their followers to translate the lessons from Prophet Muhammad’s life in their commitment to the country.

President Tinubu also urged those celebrating the Maulud festival to extend a hand of fellowship to the needy and vulnerable in the spirit of the season.

He called for prayers against the insecurity and other afflictions bedevilling some parts of the country.

Author:

Oladipo Abiola
Oladipo Abiola

An experienced writer and editor with a proven track record of crafting engaging narratives and bringing stories to life.
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