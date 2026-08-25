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DSS Scared, Attached Tracker To My Vehicle – Sowore (Video)

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By Oladipo Abiola
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Human Rights Activist, and Publisher of SaharaReporters, Omoyele Sowore
Human Rights Activist, and Publisher of SaharaReporters, Omoyele Sowore

Key Takeaways

  • AAC presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, accused the DSS of tracking his movements in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, after finding a tracker under a security vehicle.
  • Sowore said in a Tuesday post on his 𝕏 account that he and his team discovered the electronic device after noticing strange movements and switching vehicles.
  • Sowore alleged the DSS had tracked him since he arrived for the Nigerian Bar Association Annual General Conference, and he shared a video of the device.

The African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has accused the Department of State Services (DSS) of tracking his vehicle and movements in Rivers State.

The politician and publisher, in a post on his 𝕏 account on Tuesday, said he and his team found an electronic tracking device attached underneath their security vehicle.

According to him, they made the discovery after noticing strange movements and decided to switch vehicles.

Naija News reports that Sowore alleged that the DSS had been tracking his movements since he arrived in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, for the Nigerian Bar Association Annual General Conference.

According to him, the DSS are scared.

He wrote: “The lawless @OfficialDSSNG has apparently been tracking my movements since I arrived in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, for the Nigerian Bar Association Annual General Conference. After my speech at the Kay Hikers gathering, we noticed some strange movements and decided to switch vehicles. That was when we discovered an electronic tracking device attached underneath the security vehicle we had used that night.

“They are really scared!”

See the video.

Meanwhile, Sowore has dismissed the chances of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as the solution to Nigeria’s problems.

Speaking on Monday at the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) conference in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, where he also challenged former Rivers State Governor and ex-Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi over their records in government, Sowore submitted that Obi failed during his time as the Governor of Anambra State.

Speaking against the backdrop of politicians who have been in government in the past and failed to make a reasonable impact, Sowore said even Peter Obi, as governor, didn’t perform well.

He said Obi failed to adequately support education and other public services during his tenure.

Author:

Oladipo Abiola
Oladipo Abiola

An experienced writer and editor with a proven track record of crafting engaging narratives and bringing stories to life.
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