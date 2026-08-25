Dolly Parton: Trump Orders US Flags Lowered For One Week As Music Icon Dies

United States President Donald Trump has reacted to the death of country music legend Dolly Parton, describing the passing of the 80-year-old singer as a painful loss to millions of people around the world.

Trump also directed that American flags across the United States be flown at half-staff for one week in honour of the late music icon.

The president announced this in a post on his Truth Social account on Tuesday, which was later shared by the White House on its 𝕏 account, Naija News reports.

“Very sad to report that Dolly Parton, one of the greatest Country singers, and far beyond, EVER, has just passed away. This is a true loss for millions of people,” Trump wrote.

“There has never been anyone like her, and never will. In her honor, I am lowering the American flag throughout the United States for a one week period beginning tonight at 6:00PM. Rest in Peace, Dolly! The World loves you,” he added.

Parton’s death was announced by her nephew, Bryan Seaver, on Instagram on Tuesday.

Dolly Parton was born into poverty in a one-room cabin in rural Tennessee. She grew up as one of 12 children. She began singing in church, appeared on local television at the age of 10 and made her first record three years later.

After finishing high school in 1964, she moved to Nashville to pursue a career as a songwriter. She later became successful as a country singer and released her debut album, Hello, I’m Dolly, after recording some hit singles.

Her partnership with Porter Wagoner further raised her profile, and she scored her first country No. 1 with “Joshua” in 1971.

Parton also became a major film star, earning acclaim for roles in 9 to 5, Steel Magnolias, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas and other productions. Her duet with Kenny Rogers, “Islands in the Stream”, became another career-defining hit in 1983.

Aside from entertainment, Parton is also known as a philanthropist.