APC Resumes Membership Registration Ahead Of 2027 Elections

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has resumed registration of new members in preparation for the 2027 general elections.

The exercise is scheduled to commence on August 31, 2026, with registration and validation expected to take place across the party’s wards nationwide.

The party made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, Naija News reports.

According to the statement, news members must be at least 18 years old and have a valid National Identification Number (NIN).

Also, existing members will be required to validate their membership, while people who wish to join the party will have the opportunity to register.

Morka called on APC members, supporters and other stakeholders to take part in the exercise, regardless of whether they are old or prospective members.

He explained that the electronic registration was aimed at updating the party’s membership records and making it easier for the APC to access reliable membership data when making decisions and planning its activities.

According to him, the exercise would also help improve internal democracy within the party and support the APC’s drive towards the use of technology in political administration.

“The E-Registration Exercise is designed to digitise the Party’s membership register, ensure the integrity of membership records, enhance efficient access to membership data for planning and management decisions, promote internal democracy, and strengthen the Party’s commitment to democratic innovation in Nigeria,” Morka said.