APC Campaign: Do Not Let Selfish Handlers Ruin Your Future Administration – Onoh Warns Tinubu

Former South-East spokesman of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Denge Josef Onoh, has condemned the newly released 223-member All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council for the 2027 elections.

He warned that the list could affect the party’s mobilisation efforts in the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that Onoh shared his reservations in a memorandum addressed to President Bola Tinubu.

He expressed concern over what he described as the inadequate representation of major APC stakeholders and loyalists from the South-East in the campaign list.

According to him, the 2023 presidential campaign structure was more inclusive and provided opportunities for regional stakeholders and grassroots mobilisers who contributed to the party’s campaign.

Onoh alleged that the latest structure had not given sufficient consideration to some of the party’s longstanding supporters in the South-East.

The former campaign spokesman also criticised the campaign council’s communication structure, arguing that the media team needed experienced political communicators capable of responding effectively to the opposition ahead of the 2027 elections.

“With the strict exception of only two persons who possess genuine fire and strategic depth, the current media team completely lacks the political tenacity and intellectual grit to face the opposition’s sophisticated PR machinery,” Onoh said.

He warned that excluding experienced campaigners and media operatives could create weak points for the APC and make it easier for opposition parties to gain political advantage.

Onoh consequently urged Tinubu to order a review of the 223-member campaign council.

“Mr. President, do not let the short-sighted selfishness of a few handlers ruin the future of your administration. You cannot win a national re-election by shrinking your support base and telling an entire region they have no stake in your campaign,” he said.