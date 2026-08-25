Amotekun Nab Suspected Kidnappers In Ondo

Operatives of the Amotekun Corps in Ondo State have arrested two suspected kidnappers, including a 27-year-old man who was reportedly caught while negotiating a ransom payment.

The Ondo State Commander of Amotekun Corps, Adetunji Adeleye, disclosed this on Monday while briefing journalists on the arrests.

The suspects were among 10 individuals paraded by the security outfit for allegedly committing various offences across the state, Naija News reports.

According to Adeleye, one of the suspected kidnappers, identified as Gambo, was arrested during a ransom negotiation operation carried out by Amotekun operatives with the help of informants.

He explained that Gambo was unaware that security operatives were already monitoring him when he was negotiating the ransom before he was eventually arrested behind the Shasha area of Akure.

Adeleye also disclosed the arrest of another suspect, 19-year-old Murtala, who was allegedly planning to kidnap the wife of his former employer in Molege, Owo.

Murtala was reportedly arrested with a locally made gun and other weapons.

The commander said the suspect gained access to the woman’s residence with the intention of kidnapping her but could not succeed because members of the family raised an alarm.

The alarm, according to him, attracted residents and security operatives who quickly moved in and foiled the alleged kidnapping attempt.

Adeleye added that investigations had revealed that Murtala had confessed to participating in several kidnapping operations and had allegedly planned to abduct members of his former employer’s family.

The Amotekun commander further disclosed that the corps recently rescued a woman and her two children from suspected kidnappers following a distress call from the Isinigbo/Osi axis of the state.

He said his men responded to the emergency within minutes and engaged the suspected kidnappers in a brief confrontation.

“I received a distress call directly from the Isinigbo/Osi area, and within five minutes, my men were there. After a brief scuffle with the kidnappers, we were able to rescue the woman and her two children from the claws of the kidnappers,” Adeleye said.

He also commended members of the Fulani community for providing useful information that helped security operatives identify and apprehend some criminal elements.

According to him, the cooperation of the community members has continued to play an important role in the fight against crime in the state.

Apart from the two suspected kidnappers, eight other suspects were paraded for offences including motorcycle theft, armed robbery, burglary of churches and housebreaking.

Adeleye said the arrests demonstrated the determination of security agencies to rid Ondo State of criminal elements.

He noted that sustained security operations had contributed to a significant reduction in criminal activities across the state.

The commander assured residents that Amotekun and other security agencies would continue to intensify surveillance and respond promptly to security threats.

He urged residents to remain vigilant and provide useful information that could assist security operatives in protecting lives and property across Ondo State.