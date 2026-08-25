‘He Is A Danger To Society’ – Amnesty International Condemns Kuje Chairman For Threatening Those Who Won’t Vote APC

Human rights organization, Amnesty International has condemned the submission by the Chairman of Kuje Area Council, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Samuel Danjuma Shekwolo, who said anyone who does not join or vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) must leave the council.

Naija News reports that the Council Chairman, in a now-viral video, claimed that there is no room for anyone who would not openly associate with the APC.

He insisted that his position is based on the work that FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and President Bola Tinubu are doing.

However, Amnesty International, in a statement on Tuesday, condemned the Local Council Chairman’s position, describing him as a danger to society.

The organization added that his position contradicts the freedom of association and liberty of persons guaranteed by the Nigerian constitution.

It therefore called on the police to hold Shekwolo accountable for his words, stating that he should not be allowed to force political choices on people.

The statement read: “Amnesty International strongly condemns the Chairman of Kuje Area Council, FCT, Samuel Danjuma Shekwolo, for threatening to chase out of the area anybody who does not join or vote for the APC.

“Authoritatively saying that those who will not vote APC must leave Kuje Area Council is a call to violence and direct attack on freedom of association and liberty of persons.

“No one has the right to make living in a place in Nigeria tied to joining or voting for one political party. The police and other security agencies must immediately halt this plan to use violence on people for their political choices.

“The Chairman, Kuje Area Council, FCT, Samuel Danjuma Shekwolo, is a danger to society and must be held to account for threatening violence on those who may not vote for APC.

“This plan to unleash violence on those who are not supporting the APC in Kuje Area Council will have a wider impact and will put lives at risk. People’s right to political choices must be respected and upheld.”