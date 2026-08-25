The African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain, Dino Melaye, has insisted that the Executive Chairman of the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS), Zacch Adedeji, cannot serve as Deputy Director of Fundraising for President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 presidential campaign.

Naija News reports that Melaye, in an interview on Arise Television’s Prime Time on Monday, said Adedeji serving as a fundraiser signals Tinubu’s desperation and indicates it was the reason for his earlier appointment as NRS chairman.

According to him, Adedeji’s appointment is a consequential matter confirmed by the Senate, stressing that the NRS chairman must adhere to extant laws and public service rules.

The former Kogi West lawmaker vowed to challenge the appointment in court and expose what he described as the desperation of Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said, “Zacch Adedeji cannot be the chairman of the NRS and, at the same time, be a fundraiser for the presidential campaign of a sitting President.

“There is a conflict of interest, and we want to test it in a court of law to show and expose the desperation of the APC and President Bola Tinubu.

“The ‘I don’t care’ attitude of the President and that of the APC is very ridiculous and unacceptable. Nigeria is not a banana republic, and this is now giving us an indication that it is the reason Adedeji was even appointed chairman in the first place.

“The intention of the President is to appoint him as chairman of the NRS so that he can then provide funds for his re-election. Not only that, even the Group Managing Director of the NNPC’s name is also there. This is just laughable.

“These people are not serious. These people are corrupt. These people are desperate. There was a country. They’ve turned this country completely upside down. But we will not allow it.

“And I know because I cried out, in a quick turnaround, I heard that the President has suspended the list, pretending, lying and deceiving Nigerians that there are some names missing from the list. We know it is because of our outcry.”