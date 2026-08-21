Why I Visited Tinubu After Osun Election – Adeleke

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has said his visit to President Bola Tinubu was primarily to thank him for respecting the democratic process during the just-concluded gubernatorial election in the state.

Naija News recalls that Adeleke was re-elected as Governor of Osun State on August 15 after polling 511,067 votes to defeat his major contender, Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress, who got 444,815 votes.

Adeleke won 19 of the state’s 30 local government areas, while the APC candidate came top in 11 councils.

A few days after the election and receiving his certificate of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Adeleke held a closed-door meeting with Tinubu at the State House on Thursday.

Speaking briefly with State House correspondents after meeting with the president, Adeleke said Tinubu ensured the governorship election in Osun was free and fair because he fought for democracy.

Describing Tinubu as the “father of the nation”, Adeleke added that the president deserved commendation for allowing the electoral process to run its course without interference.

He said, “Yeah, that is why I’m here to thank Mr. President, the father of the nation, because he fought for this democracy.

“That is why he allowed free and fair election, and that is the result. That is why I’m here, to say thank you to ensure that democracy lives in Nigeria.”