Wanting Marriage Is Not Desperation – Bella Opens Up On Breakup With Sheggz 

Big Brother Naija reality TV star Bella Okagbue has addressed the controversy surrounding the end of her relationship with fellow reality star Sheggz.

Naija News reports that Bella spoke on the situation through her Instagram story after seeing different accounts of what allegedly happened between her and Sheggz being shared across social media.

She explained that she had deliberately stayed quiet because she considered some parts of the relationship private and did not want to make them public.

The reality star said her decision to remain silent should not be taken as an admission of wrongdoing.

She maintained that she was sincere about her feelings throughout the relationship and had defended it because she genuinely believed in what they shared.

“For the past few days, I have watched people tell my story for me. I stayed silent because I believed some things deserved to remain private, but my silence should never be mistaken for guilt. I loved genuinely. I defended the relationship because I believed in it at the time, and I chose to give someone I loved a second chance because I believe people can grow and change.

“On marriage and the ring, let me be clear: wanting marriage with someone you love is not desperation. Knowing when not to marry them is discernment. Sometimes, it takes more courage to walk away than to stay. A ring doesn’t fix what made a relationship impossible. A hundred promises. Not one fulfilled”, she wrote.