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Wanting Marriage Is Not Desperation – Bella Opens Up On Breakup With Sheggz 

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Reality TV Stars, Bella and Sheggz
Reality TV Stars, Bella and Sheggz

Key Takeaways

  • BBNaija star, Bella Okagbue, spoke on her Instagram story about the breakup controversy with fellow reality star Sheggz after different accounts spread on social media.
  • Bella said she stayed silent because she wanted parts of the relationship kept private, and she insisted her quietness should not be taken as guilt.
  • Bella said wanting marriage with someone you love is not desperation, but she walked away because a ring and promises could not fix the issues.

Big Brother Naija reality TV star Bella Okagbue has addressed the controversy surrounding the end of her relationship with fellow reality star Sheggz.

Naija News reports that Bella spoke on the situation through her Instagram story after seeing different accounts of what allegedly happened between her and Sheggz being shared across social media.

She explained that she had deliberately stayed quiet because she considered some parts of the relationship private and did not want to make them public.

The reality star said her decision to remain silent should not be taken as an admission of wrongdoing.

She maintained that she was sincere about her feelings throughout the relationship and had defended it because she genuinely believed in what they shared.

For the past few days, I have watched people tell my story for me. I stayed silent because I believed some things deserved to remain private, but my silence should never be mistaken for guilt. I loved genuinely. I defended the relationship because I believed in it at the time, and I chose to give someone I loved a second chance because I believe people can grow and change.

“On marriage and the ring, let me be clear: wanting marriage with someone you love is not desperation. Knowing when not to marry them is discernment. Sometimes, it takes more courage to walk away than to stay. A ring doesn’t fix what made a relationship impossible. A hundred promises. Not one fulfilled”, she wrote.

Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via [email protected]

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