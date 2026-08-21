VIDEO: Peter Obi Declares Start To NDC Presidential Campaign

The Presidential Candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has announced the commencement of his presidential campaign.

Naija News reports that he made this known at a press briefing on Friday morning.

The former Anambra State Governor stated that the NDC campaign will focus on major concerns of Nigerians and not on ethnicity or religion.

While insisting that he is entering the 2027 presidential race with the goal of finding solutions to the challenges facing Nigeria, Peter Obi said his decision to contest is driven by a desire to help tackle the problems.

The presidential candidate said he believes Nigeria can overcome its current challenges if the right steps are taken.

“I consider myself to be among those contesting to address the challenges Nigeria is currently facing,” Obi said, adding that his campaign would be guided by one strong belief: “Nigeria must work.”