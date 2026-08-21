Video: I Won, I Beat You – Davido Taunts Wike

Afrobeats star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has taken a playful jab at the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, over the outcome of the Osun governorship election

Naija News reports that the singer was spotted in a viral video declaring victory and claiming he “beat” the minister’s side.

The exchange, captured in a clip posted on Instagram by @OfficialPrinceNwauzor on Friday, occurred when Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, visited Wike on Thursday.

In the video, Davido, dressed in brown traditional attire, stood and repeatedly told Wike, “I won. I beat you guys,” while the minister disputed the claim.

Wike, seated in a white shirt, responded with a smile, saying, “No, no.”

Davido insisted, “I won! I beat you.”

“You beat us?” Wike asked.

“I beat you,” Davido repeated.

Background voices interjected with “I beg o” amid rising laughter.

The banter ended as Davido prostrated before Wike and moved in to hug him, prompting cheers, clapping and more laughter from others in the room.

Naija News reports that Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party polled 511,067 votes, Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 444,815 votes, while Najeem Salaam of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) garnered 17,180 votes in the Osun election.