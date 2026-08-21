Tottenham Agree To £75m Deal To Sign Savinho From Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur have agreed a £75 million deal to sign Brazilian winger Savinho from Manchester City, with a further £10 million in potential add-ons.

Savinho, 22, will undergo a medical before putting pen to paper on a long-term contract with the north London club.

The deal brings an end to Spurs’ pursuit of Savinho, which began more than a year ago after an unsuccessful attempt to sign him last summer.

Savinho chose to remain at the Etihad Stadium at the time but found regular opportunities hard to come by under Pep Guardiola last season, starting only seven Premier League matches.

Tottenham head coach Roberto De Zerbi moved for the Brazilian as he looked to add more firepower to his squad following the club’s combined £185m investment in midfielders Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali.

Spurs are also pressing ahead with plans to strengthen their attack further. Talks over a deal for Savinho’s Manchester City teammate Omar Marmoush are progressing positively, according to sources.

The Egyptian forward joined City from Eintracht Frankfurt for £59m in 2025 but slipped down the pecking order last season.

Tottenham also retain an interest in Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo, although it remains unclear whether they can fund a move for the Netherlands international alongside deals for Marmoush and Savinho.

Savinho’s arrival will take Tottenham’s summer spending beyond £300m, although the club has raised about £140m from the sales of Cristian Romero, Djed Spence and Luka Vuskovic.

Naija News reports that Spurs begin their Premier League campaign away to Brentford on Saturday, while Manchester City host Bournemouth on Sunday.