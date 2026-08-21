Top Northern Senator Resigns From APC

The Senator representing Kwara Central Senatorial District in the 10th National Assembly, Salihu Mustapha, has announced his resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News understands that the Kwara Senator disclosed this in a statement on Thursday shared on his social media platforms.

He cited recent developments and internal issues within the party in Kwara State as reasons for his decision.

Following weeks of consultations and engagements with relevant stakeholders, supporters, constituents and other well-meaning people across the state, Mustapha said the decision was not taken lightly.

He said it became necessary after careful consideration of developments within the APC and their implications for his political future.

According to the senator, his decision to quit the ruling APC was guided by his belief that politics should be centred on people, principles and purpose.

Mustapha added that political platforms should align with the aspirations of the people they represent.

He said where a political platform no longer sufficiently reflected those convictions and aspirations, it was necessary to “chart a new course,” while stressing that his resignation was a product of careful reflection.

Expressing gratitude to the APC leadership, led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for the relationships and experiences he gained during his years in the party, the Senator assured his constituents, supporters, political associates and stakeholders in Kwara State and beyond that although his political platform might change, his principles, purpose and commitment to the people would remain unchanged.

He said that he would continue to serve the people of Kwara, the state and Nigeria.