Tinubu Govt Declares Nationwide Public Holiday

The Bola Ahmed Tinubu led Federal Government has declared Tuesday, 25th August 2026, as a public holiday.

Naija News reports that the holiday was declared to mark this year’s Eid ul Mawlid, celebrated the remembrance of the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

This was disclosed in a statement on Friday, by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Magdalene Ajani, on behalf of the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

The Minister extended warm felicitations to Muslims in Nigeria and across the diaspora.

“Every Eid ul Mawlid gives us reason to pause and draw lessons from a life defined by compassion, humility and service to others,” the minister was quoted to have said.

“These are qualities our nation needs now more than ever, and I encourage every Nigerian, not just our Muslim brothers and sisters, to reflect on them.”