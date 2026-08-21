Subsidy: ‘Demonstration Of Serious Ignorance In Governance, Economy’ – Tinubu Blasts Atiku

President Bola Tinubu has slammed the African Democratic Congress (ADC) 2027 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, over his promise to restore fuel subsidy if elected president in 2027.

Naija News recalls that President Tinubu, upon assuming office on May 29, 2023, announced the removal of the fuel subsidy and the floating of the Nigerian currency, the naira.

However, average Nigerians are said to have faced hardship due to the rise in petrol prices, which affected every facet of the economy.

Amid the economic hardship in the country, Atiku, in an interview on Wednesday, pledged to reinstate the fuel subsidy regime, contrary to his earlier stance during the 2022 election campaign.

Speaking at the Presidential Villa on Thursday, Tinubu described the remark as a demonstration of serious ignorance in governance and the economy.

Tinubu cited several achievements by his administration through the removal of the fuel subsidy.

He said, “I saw one of my opponents (Atiku) now saying he would go back to subsidies.

“That is a demonstration of serious ignorance in governance and economy. Before I came here, 27 states were unable to pay salaries of workers. Not to talk of pensioners.

“But now, states are no longer owing salaries of workers and pensioners, courtesy of subsidy removal.”