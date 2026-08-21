‘Step Aside, Support Peter Obi To Kick Out Tinubu’ – NDC Tells Atiku

The Director of New Media and Strategic Communications of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC), Theo Abu Agada, has called on the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to withdraw from the 2027 presidential race and support Peter Obi.

Naija News reports that Agada argued that Atiku’s decision to step aside could improve the opposition’s chances of defeating the ruling All Progressives Congress in the next presidential election.

The NDC chieftain made the appeal in a post on 𝕏, where he acknowledged Atiku’s political credentials and described his vision for Nigeria as commendable.

Agada said Atiku should consider putting aside his presidential ambition in the broader interest of the opposition.

He maintained that withdrawing from the contest would not diminish the former Vice-President’s political legacy.

“Every electioneering season. AA is a good and solid man, but he needs to give it up at this point,” Agada wrote.

He further argued that although Atiku had a strong vision for the country, the former Vice-President should now prioritise the wider opposition movement.

“His idea for a working Nigeria is brilliant, but at this point, he needs to give up his ambition,” he stated.

Agada said an Atiku endorsement of Obi would give the opposition a stronger platform to challenge the APC and President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

According to him, Atiku could preserve his political reputation while contributing to a broader opposition effort.

“If he steps aside, nothing is going to affect his sterling legacy. AA should support Obi to kick the APC out,” the NDC official said.