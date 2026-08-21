‘Loud And Lousy’ – Sowore Blasts Davido Over Meeting With Wike

Human rights activist and politician, Omoyele Sowore, on Friday, criticised award-winning Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, following the singer’s recent meeting with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Naija News had earlier reported that Davido visited Wike at his Abuja residence on Thursday alongside his uncle, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke.

The meeting came less than a week after the Osun State governorship election, which came with allegations of violence during the electoral process.

A short video circulating on social media showed Davido engaging Wike in a casual conversation about the outcome of Saturday’s governorship election in Osun State.

The visit, however, attracted criticism from Sowore, who questioned Davido’s decision to meet Wike despite the violence reported during the election period.

In a post on his 𝕏 account, Sowore accused Nigerian politicians and their associates of putting personal interests ahead of public concerns.

He particularly questioned what he described as Davido’s “genuflecting before Nyesom Wike” shortly after the election.

Sowore wrote, “Nigerian political hustlers will deceive the public, and the gullible will swallow the deception whole.

“Here is the loud and lousy @davido genuflecting before Nyesom Wike @GovWike, barely a week after their ‘agreement is agreement’ election politics in Osun, a contest marred by deadly violence and the loss of scores of lives.”

The activist argued that political differences and public confrontations often disappear when the parties’ interests align.

He stated, “Behind all the public grandstanding, insults, and manufactured outrage, these political actors know exactly where their interests converge.”

Sowore, in his post, described political actors as “Dissemblers. Gerrymanderers. Carpetbaggers. Political hustlers. Lying machines.”

He added, “When their interests are at stake, the masks come off.”