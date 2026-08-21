Simeone Explains Why Lookman Plays As Top 9 In Atletico Season Opener

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has suggested that he could continue to use Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman as a centre-forward after the Nigerian impressed in the club’s 2-0 La Liga win over Malaga on Wednesday.

Simeone handed Lookman the central striking role in his 5-4-1 formation at the Metropolitano. The 28-year-old completed the full 90 minutes, registered two shots on target and forced a fine save from Malaga’s goalkeeper.

The Argentine coach deployed Lookman through the middle because regular forwards Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sorloth were unavailable. Alvarez did not make the squad, while Sorloth missed the match through injury.

Simeone said he would continue to search for solutions in attack, with Lookman’s versatility giving him another option while the club deal with their shortage of recognised strikers.

When asked why he deployed Lookman as a top 9 in the La Liga season opener, the coach said: “Creativity. Trying to look for what can make us better because we do not have at this moment a forward who can give us something from the beginning because Julian was not called up and Sorloth because of his injury,” as quoted by Eldesmarque.

“That position is important and we hope to be able to improve it.”

Lookman could therefore retain his role as a central striker when Atletico Madrid host Villarreal in their next La Liga match on Sunday, August 23.