Shettima Commissions 33.5km Road In Rivers

Governor Siminalayi Fubara‘s administration on Thursday officially opened the 33.5km Elele-Umudioga-Egbeda-Ubimini-Akpabu-Ikiri-Omoku Dual Carriageway in Rivers State.

The project, commissioned by Vice President Kashim Shettima, acting on behalf of his principal, President Bola Tinubu, cuts through the Ikwerre, Emohua, and Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni local government areas, linking communities along a vital agricultural, commercial, and oil-and-gas corridor to Omoku, Naija News understands.

Speaking at the event yesterday, Shettima stated that the incumbent administration is intentionally expanding infrastructure and economic opportunities beyond major urban centers to alleviate congestion, create jobs, and foster equitable national development across Nigeria.

According to the Vice President, the project aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

He stated that the finished road will enable farmers to transport their produce more easily, minimize their losses, and also reduce logistics expenses for businesses. He also believes that it will provide communities along the corridor with enhanced economic opportunities.

Shettima stressed that roads are among the most equitable tools for development, highlighting their role in linking farmers to markets, workers to employment, students to educational institutions, and patients to healthcare services. He praised Rivers State Governor, Fubara, for the successful completion of the project, characterizing it as aligned with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and the Federal Government’s endorsement of state-led initiatives that enhance security, welfare, and economic prospects.

He also stressed the importance of continuity in governance, saying, “One administration lays a foundation, another strengthens it, and the people remain the final beneficiaries.”

The Vice President urged communities along the corridor to protect the infrastructure from vandalism and other activities that could shorten its lifespan.

On his part, Governor Fubara expressed optimism that the project will improve security and ease the age-long suffering of the people of the three local government areas of Ikwere, Emohua, and Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni.

He noted that some individuals had taken advantage of its former situation for kidnapping, oil bunkering, and other forms of criminality. A development, he said, will be a thing of the past.