Presidency Explains Why It Has Failed To Deliver Faster Reforms To Nigerians

Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, has opened up on why the administration has failed to deliver faster reforms.

Bwala explained that the situation stems from Nigeria’s large population and limited resources.

Naija News reports that the presidential aide spoke on Thursday on Frontline, a current affairs programme on Eagle 102.5 FM, Ilese-Ijebu, Ogun State.

He stressed that more revenue was needed to expand programmes such as the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) and infrastructure investment.

He, however, stated that despite not fulfilling all its promises, the government had made progress in stabilising the economy and reforming key sectors.

Bwala argued that Tinubu’s administration in the last three years has laid the foundation for further development if he wins a second term in 2027.

He said the administration inherited an economy in critical condition but had moved it towards recovery.

On education, Bwala cited the NELFUND, saying more than one million Nigerians had benefited from the scheme.

He also mentioned interventions in agriculture, aviation, infrastructure and security as other areas of progress.

He acknowledged that the removal of fuel subsidy and other economic reforms had caused hardship for Nigerians.

However, he argued that the reforms were necessary to correct longstanding economic distortions and create opportunities for entrepreneurship, employment and investment.

“We are not by any chance suggesting that this is a fulfilment of what we promised. But we are suggesting to Nigeria that this is a foundation for many things that we will consolidate on if elected for the second term,” he said.