Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Friday, 21st August, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Friday, 21st August, 2026.

The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has claimed that he played a role in saving former President Olusegun Obasanjo from a potentially fatal injection while the former military ruler was in prison.

Naija News reports that Atiku made the claim during an interview with journalists, where he reflected on his long and often strained political relationship with Obasanjo.

The former Vice-President alleged that he received information about a plan to administer an injection on Obasanjo while he was incarcerated and subsequently warned him against accepting it.

According to Atiku, a similar incident had earlier involved the late General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua, who died in custody in 1997.

He said his intervention was prompted by information he received about the alleged plan against Obasanjo.

The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has presented his certificate of return to President Bola Tinubu after winning the August 15 governorship election in Osun State.

Naija News reports that Adeleke presented his certificate during a visit to the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday.

According to a presidential media aide, Dada Olusegun, Adeleke led a delegation to appreciate President Tinubu over the outcome of the governorship election in Osun State.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu receives in audience a delegation lead by Gov Ademola Adeleke, as he presents his certificate of return to Mr President and gives gratitude for success at the just concluded August 15 governorship election in Osun State,” he wrote on 𝕏.

The presidency has described the disclosure by African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar that he would restore fuel subsidies if elected in 2027 as the act of a man desperate for power.

Naija News reports that the presidency, in a statement on Thursday by the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said Atiku’s words show him as a man who lives in the past and does not understand current economic dynamics.

The presidency also expressed concerns about Atiku’s change of mind after he had initially declared support for the fuel subsidy removal.

Onanuga described the fuel subsidy regime as much-abused, wasteful, pillaged, and corruption-ridden.

The presidential media aide added that while Atiku has a constitutional right to propose alternative policies, his plan remains unclear and reeks of a plan to hoodwink Nigerians.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, has turned down calls for the Federal Government to publish details of how it plans to spend funds obtained from its $5bn financing facility with First Abu Dhabi Bank.

Naija News reports that the Federal Government recently drew about $1.5bn, the first tranche of the $5bn Total Return Swap facility arranged with First Abu Dhabi Bank, despite concerns from the International Monetary Fund and Fitch Ratings over the risks associated with such financing structures.

However, speaking on Wednesday during a media briefing in Abuja, Oyedele stated that the transaction had been subjected to unnecessary scrutiny,

He argued that the facility was approved by the National Assembly and was structured to help the government refinance more expensive debt.

Responding to a question on the borrowing plan and whether details of the First Abu Dhabi Bank transaction would be made public, Oyedele said the government would publish information on how it spends public funds but questioned why the particular facility was receiving special attention.

African Democratic Congress (ADC) 2027 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has insisted that President Bola Tinubu’s academic certificates are forged.

Naija News reports that Atiku, made this known during a Facebook live session.

Atiku maintained that Nigeria’s president should not have questions of forgery surrounding his academic credentials.

He said, “I was the one who raised the issue surrounding President Bola Tinubu’s academic certificates, and I stand by my position that there was forgery.

“It is unacceptable for the President of Nigeria to have such questions surrounding his academic credentials.”

The former Vice President has also declared that the 2027 election will be his last time contesting for the presidency, whether he wins or not.

Former Cross River State Governor, Donald Duke, has recounted how former military Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida (IBB), privately warned former President Olusegun Obasanjo against trusting his then deputy, Atiku Abubakar.

Naija News reports that Duke’s account is contained in a new book by Seun Oloketuyi, ‘How to Win Elections in Nigeria’, which examines political developments and intrigues surrounding the early years of Nigeria’s Fourth Republic.

Duke, who governed Cross River between 1999 and 2007, described a tense encounter involving Babangida, former military Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, Obasanjo and Atiku at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

According to Duke, the relationship between Obasanjo and Atiku had deteriorated significantly as the former president prepared for his second-term bid.

He said Atiku’s political activities had raised questions about whether the then Vice-President remained committed to Obasanjo’s re-election.

The disagreement eventually became a major issue within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), with some party leaders considering alternatives to Atiku for the vice-presidential position.

Duke recalled that 10 governors, including himself, held discussions with the then PDP National Chairman, Solomon Lar, over possible replacements for the Vice-President.

Former Big Brother Naija Season 11 housemate, Kamsy Uzoma, has spoken on the reactions to her appearance during her time on the reality television show.

Naija News reports that the reality TV star said many viewers formed the wrong opinion about her based on the way she dressed in the house.

The 24-year-old reality star was evicted from the Show Ya Sef edition on Sunday, August 16, after spending three weeks among the contestants.

She was one of the 16 housemates placed up for possible eviction during the third week of the competition.

Speaking about her experience in an interview with PM News, Kamsy said she went into the house without a carefully planned strategy.

Instead, she chose to behave naturally and allow viewers to decide whether they liked her personality.

Nigerian actress Toyosi Adesanya has announced that veteran actor Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, has been taken into the operating theatre as he continues treatment for stage four cancer.

Naija News reports that the actress gave the update on Wednesday on her Instagram page while sharing details of efforts being made to secure medical care for the well-known Nollywood actor.

Ogogo’s family had earlier raised concern over his health after revealing that he had been diagnosed with cancer.

One of his daughters, Kira, disclosed that the family discovered the illness about three weeks ago and that it had affected his abdomen.

According to the family, some hospitals had informed them that chemotherapy was no longer an option for the actor, prompting them to seek other forms of treatment and medical advice.

The family had also received financial assistance from Solomon Adeola, the senator representing Ogun West, who was said to have been helping with Ogogo’s medical expenses.

Real Madrid coach José Mourinho has ruled out a move for Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal despite admitting that he rates the teenager highly.

Mourinho described Yamal as “a very good player” but made it clear that Real Madrid have no plans to pursue the Spain international.

Fabrizio Romano quoted Mourinho on 𝕏 on Thursday as saying: “I won’t sign him. We already have the best players.”

Yamal has become one of the most exciting young players in world football since breaking into Barcelona’s first team. His performances for club and country have continued to attract praise as he establishes himself among the game’s top talents.

Despite Yamal’s quality, Mourinho believes Madrid already have the players they need to compete at the highest level. His comments effectively shut down any suggestion that the club could make a move for the Barcelona star.

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has challenged his teammates to put last season’s disappointment behind them and respond with a stronger campaign under new manager Andoni Iraola.

Liverpool endured a miserable second season under Arne Slot, finishing fifth in the Premier League without a trophy. They lost 19 of their 56 matches in all competitions, including 12 league games, and Slot eventually lost his job.

The Reds also suffered setbacks in Europe and the domestic cups. They exited the Champions League and FA Cup at the quarter-final stage before leaving the League Cup in the fourth round.

Van Dijk believes Liverpool can now put that disappointment right. The Dutch defender labelled last season “unacceptable” and urged his teammates to show greater hunger and commitment.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.