‘In politics, That Is Self-defence’ – Jibrin Vows APC Will Retaliate Against Attack Directed At Tinubu

A member of the House of Representatives, Abdulmumini Jibrin, has said supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano will retaliate against any ridicule or provocative attack directed at President Bola Tinubu, the state governor, or the party.

Naija News reports that Jibrin’s comment followed the burning of Tinubu’s signature cap and the APC broom by supporters of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), in Kano.

In retaliation, APC supporters in the state reportedly burned Kwankwansiya signature caps associated with the NDC vice-presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Speaking on the development during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Thursday, Jibrin said APC supporters will not keep silent over attacks against Tinubu, the governor or the party.

He said, “When somebody comes with a knife and he’s trying to cut off my neck, what do you want me to do? To hold it and push it back.

“We don’t create trouble in Kano. We don’t look for trouble. All we do is that we just campaign. We’re minding our business. We don’t throw abuses at them. We know them very well.

“We will retaliate because we will not allow anybody to ridicule our president or our governor or our party. We will never allow that. Never, we will not.

“So, what do you think we should do? Should we allow them to continue to burn our caps?

“In politics, that is self-defence. Show me one place where we looked for trouble.”