Former PDP Chairman Defects To APC 

Former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Niger State, Tanko Beji, has dumped the party and joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to TVC, Beji announced his defection on Friday.

Naija News reports that Beji is a prominent figure in Niger State politics and previously served as chairman of the PDP in the state.

Records from previous years show that Beji was also involved in receiving politicians who moved from the APC to the PDP while he was the state chairman.

In December 2022, he received more than 200 APC members who defected to the PDP in Niger State, including former House of Representatives member Ibrahim Ebbo and other political figures.

Beji also remained active in the PDP after the 2023 elections, when he criticized the movement of some former party leaders to the APC and described the defections as having little effect on the opposition party.

Details surrounding the reasons for Beji’s decision to leave the PDP were not immediately available as at the time of reporting.

In other news, the Senator representing Kwara Central Senatorial District in the 10th National Assembly, Salihu Mustapha, has announced his resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News understands that the Kwara Senator disclosed this in a statement on Thursday shared on his social media platforms.