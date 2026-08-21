SuperComputer Names Favourite To Win 2026/27 Premier League Title

Arsenal has been named favourites to win the 2026/2027 Premier League title ahead of Manchester City, Liverpool and others.

This follows their impressive performance last season.

Naija News reports that the Gunners head into the new campaign on Friday as defending champions after finishing top last season with seven points ahead of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

The Opta Supercomputer, however, released its latest predictions on Friday, positioning Mikel Arteta’s team to finish at the top of the league table.

According to the predictions, Arsenal has a 38.0 per cent chance of winning the league title, handing Mikel Arteta another trophy.

Manchester City and Liverpool were given 20.5% and 9.2%, respectively.

Manchester United and Aston Villa, who finished in the top four in the previous campaign, got 6.2% and 4.8%, respectively, while Chelsea, which is tipped to finish sixth on the table, was handed 4.1% chances.

Arsenal’s opening match for the season is scheduled for Friday against Coventry City at the Emirates Stadium, Naija News reports.

In other news, Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has challenged his teammates to put last season’s disappointment behind them and respond with a stronger campaign under new manager Andoni Iraola.

Liverpool endured a miserable second season under Arne Slot, finishing fifth in the Premier League without a trophy.

They lost 19 of their 56 matches in all competitions, including 12 league games, and Slot eventually lost his job.

The Reds also suffered setbacks in Europe and the domestic cups. They exited the Champions League and FA Cup at the quarter-final stage before leaving the League Cup in the fourth round.

Van Dijk believes Liverpool can now put that disappointment right. The Dutch defender labelled last season “unacceptable” and urged his teammates to show greater hunger and commitment.