EFCC Chairman Orders Withdrawal Of Charges Against Maryam Shehu, Abubakar Abdulhamad

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede has ordered the immediate withdrawal of charges preferred against Maryam Isah Shehu and Abubakar Shuraim Abdulhamad.

Naija News reports that the duo were, on Thursday August 21, 2026 arraigned before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court, Abuja, for alleged cybercrime and peddling malicious information against the Commission.

While the Commission considered the arraignment of the two defendants for cyber stalking to be contrary to Section 24(2) (c) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc) Act, 2015 (As Amended) 2024 and punishable under Section 24 (2) (c) (ii) of the same Act, the EFCC Chairman, nonetheless, considered the passionate pleas and apologies of Shehu’s father and appeals of well-meaning Nigerians for leniency.

He directed that charges filed against the two young Nigerians be dropped and warned that the EFCC would no longer tolerate any wilful attack on its image in any form, medium or platform.

The EFCC’s boss assured Nigerians that the Commission would continue to function in line with its assigned mandate and in the best interests of the nation.