DSS Warns Of Terrorist Attacks On Sokoto Tertiary Institutions

The Department of State Services (DSS) has alerted the Sokoto State Government to an alleged plan by terrorists and bandit groups to attack universities and other tertiary institutions across the state.

Naija News reports that the agency warned that the planned attacks could result in the abduction of students, lecturers, non-teaching staff and their family members.

The warning was contained in a security alert dated August 18 and addressed to the Sokoto State Government. A DSS source also confirmed the authenticity of the alert to The Cable.

According to the service, intelligence available to it indicates that criminal groups have altered their tactics and may now be shifting attention from primary and secondary schools to tertiary institutions.

The DSS described the development as a serious security concern because universities and other higher institutions accommodate large numbers of students, academic and non-academic workers and their relatives.

The agency warned that the alleged plan could have consequences beyond the kidnapping of individuals, saying an attack on tertiary institutions could be intended to disrupt academic activities and spread fear among the population.

The DSS said a successful assault on any tertiary institution could further undermine public confidence in the government’s capacity to protect citizens and public institutions.

It also warned that such incidents could damage the country’s reputation internationally, particularly as insecurity continues to affect educational activities in some parts of Nigeria.

The agency therefore called for an immediate review and strengthening of security arrangements around tertiary institutions across Sokoto State.

The service advised authorities to adopt preventive measures instead of waiting for criminal elements to launch an attack before taking action.

It disclosed that relevant security and emergency response agencies had already been alerted to the threat and urged them to put appropriate countermeasures in place.

According to the DSS, the measures should include stronger protection for students and staff as well as critical infrastructure within the institutions.

The security agency called on the Sokoto State Government to treat the warning as a serious threat and take immediate steps to improve security around universities and other higher institutions.

It also urged the government to work closely with security agencies to ensure a coordinated response aimed at preventing attacks and safeguarding the state’s education sector.