APC Speaks On Governorship Candidate Boycotting Tinubu’s Campaign

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Adamawa State chapter, has dismissed reports claiming that its governorship candidate, Tijani Galadima, boycotted the unveiling of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s presidential campaign in Yola, the state capital.

Reports had emerged claiming Galadima shunned the campaign over allegations that he may be replaced as the party’s candidate ahead of next year’s general election.

Speaking to The PUNCH, the Adamawa APC spokesman, Dogo Victor, said the absence of its gubernatorial candidate was official.

Victor added that the ruling party’s national leadership was aware of the reason for it.

He said: “Our next governor, Alhaji Tijani Galadima, was attending a party meeting in Abuja when the presidential campaign unveiling was held in Yola.”

According to him, the meeting had been scheduled before the timetable for the presidential campaign unveiling was released, making it necessary for Galadima and other party leaders to attend the meeting.

He said: “The Abuja meeting was slated before the presidential campaign unveiling timetable was released, so Galadima and other party leaders had to attend the Abuja meeting, since both the meeting and the flag-off are part of strategies for the APC to win the 2027 general elections.

“Adamawa APC is too strong for street mischief professionals to distract it with paperweight allegations. We are united and good to go.”