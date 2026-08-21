After Meeting Tinubu, Adeleke Visits Wike In Abuja

The newly re-elected Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has paid a courtesy visit to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Naija News understands that this is in continuation of a series of consultations in Abuja following his recent election victory.

The meeting was disclosed through a photograph shared on social media by Wike’s media aide, Lere Olayinka.

In the photo, Adeleke was captured shaking hands with the FCT minister as they both hold the governor’s certificate of return.

Olayinka captioned the picture, “Governor Ademola Adeleke visits the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.”

Recall that the visit came hours after the governor held a closed-door meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa.

During the meeting, the governor presented his certificate of return and expressed gratitude for the conduct of the August 15 governorship election.

Speaking to the governor, Tinubu said the State Governor did not conquer anyone but won an election.

He urged Governor Adeleke not to stigmatise his opponent following the outcome of the Osun gubernatorial election, stressing that anyone who does not celebrate a free and fair election does not deserve the laughter and the happiness of democracy.

He said, “Don’t stigmatise any of your opponents. And the people of Osun State pronounced their judgment on you that they love you, they want you to govern. So you’re going back to govern.

“Anybody, any democrat, anybody in the political environment who cannot celebrate the joy of a free and fair election does not deserve the laughter and the happiness of democracy.

“Don’t make a single individual a victim of your campaign. Don’t. Not for you alone; not for the sake of Osun alone, for the generations to come. It’s more important for you to build a network of unity.

“As I said, you did not conquer anybody. You won an election. That is the essence of democracy. I’m so happy that we have this talk.”