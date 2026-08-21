2027: NDC Burning Broom, Tinubu’s Signature Cap To Create Confusion In Kano – Jibrin

All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Abdulmumini Jibrin, has accused supporters of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) of deliberately trying to create crisis and confusion in Kano ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that this follows a series of incidents involving the burning of caps bearing President Bola Tinubu’s signature and the APC broom symbol.

APC supporters subsequently retaliated by burning the Kwankwansiya caps associated with the NDC vice presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

However, Jibrin, a member of the House of Representatives, speaking on the development during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Thursday, said the NDC knew it would lose the 2027 election in Kano, particularly in Kano South, which is usually a key swing zone.

He said, “You can see the numbers, and I said it in the speech I made there at the very place where the caps were burned. They (NDC) know they are going to lose the election.

“They know that, of course, the NDC in Kano. They know that, and particularly in that particular zone, which is Kano South, which is key, they know that there is no how and there is nothing they can do on earth to win Kano South, which is usually a key swing zone in Kano.

“So I think it’s a deliberate thing they did just a day before the commencement of campaign to start off a crisis and to create confusion. But we are not going to give room for that.”